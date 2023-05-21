AFPi

A crowd of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday night (20) through the streets of Tel Aviv, marking the 20th consecutive week of protests against Benjamin Netanyahu’s Judiciary reform project.

Slogans such as “Bibi, the enemy of democracy” and “minister of crime” were written on the posters carried by the demonstrators, who have gathered every week since January to denounce the reform and criticize the Netanyahu government, which is accused of corruption in several cases.

On March 27, Netanyahu announced a “pause” in the project to give an “opportunity […] to dialogue”, but the mobilization against the reform remains strong.

“We are together to defend Israeli democracy,” Amos Tanay, a 52-year-old scientist, told AFP who called together sectors of “Israeli society that, in all these years, have been silent and just listened.” “But now we scream and we must be strong,” he added.

The police do not release official data on the number of participants in the demonstrations.

Last week, the mobilization was reduced due to acts of violence and Palestinian armed movements in the Gaza Strip, which caused the death of 34 Palestinians and one Israeli. A ceasefire ended five days of clashes last Saturday.

For the government, one of the most right-wing in Israel’s history, the reform of the Judiciary seeks to balance powers by reducing the prerogatives of the Supreme Court, which the Executive considers politicized, to the benefit of Parliament.

