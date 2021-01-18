Montauban (Tarn-et-Garonne), correspondence.

It’s a very long strike. In Montbartier, in Tarn-et-Garonne, the movement of Stef employees has reached its 35th day today. On December 16, 2020, the men and women of the logistics platform – which centralizes fresh and frozen products before dispatching them to Intermarché stores – stopped work, overwhelmed by poverty wages and heavy handling tasks. ‘you have to execute always faster.

“After five years of seniority, I earn 1,250 euros net per month, Cindy says. I hire at 1 pm, but I can’t leave my job before 10 pm or 10:30 pm I don’t have a party! “ Kevin is no better off. Recruited first on an interim basis then on a permanent contract since July 2020, this material handler denounces the working conditions. “I arrive there at 11:30 am, but I cannot leave, on average, before 8 pm. I happened to stay until 11 p.m. The chefs are also putting pressure on us to work six days a week. We are always asked for more ”, he confides. The movement also claims real increases on the payroll: according to Stef employees, they receive 100 to 300 euros less than their counterparts from identical companies, also based in the Montbartier area. Another claim: that the pressure from the chefs stop to work ever more and ever faster.

For the past five weeks, the platform’s yellow and blue chasubles have not gone unnoticed in Tarn-et-Garonne: towing with customers of an Intermarché store, rally in front of the prefecture in Montauban … The struggle has also continued in the premises of the labor inspectorate, on December 28, before imposing police forces quickly dislodge the occupants.

As a result of the strike, customers of Intermarché stores found empty shelves, especially during the holiday season. There is nothing to indicate, however, that this large-scale retailer is asking Stef, its subcontractor, to end the mobilization. For its part, the management of the logistics platform seems to be playing the rotting conflict, and negotiations with the striking employees are very sporadic. And the leaders do not hesitate to resort to muscular methods. Security guards, with a dog, were hired to monitor the site day and night, which led to a tense face-to-face with the strikers. From union sources, the powerful Stef group, present throughout France, is also seeking to block the strike by recruiting temporary workers, by transferring handlers from other sites to Montbartier. On January 7, management even thought of winning a battle by cracking the inter-union. The FO section has indeed withdrawn from the movement after having obtained, according to its calculations, an increase of 42 euros net per month (51 euros for certain operators).

“I will go all the way! “

But, in fact, very few workers stopped the strike. And the CGT, the majority union, continues the movement, not being satisfied with the modest sums released by the management. Objective: an increase of 150 euros gross monthly. “I will go all the way! ” cried Kevin. Like him, like Cindy, many employees have joined the CGT, which this fight seems to strengthen.

Monday morning, the strikers held a general assembly in the premises of the departmental union of the CGT in Montauban. Main decision, the movement is renewed. But this very long conflict, which does not seem to be unblocked, pushes several employees to consider extreme means: some are even considering a possible hunger strike. The general assembly still learned good news: negotiations are due to resume on Tuesday, with the presence of a national leader of the Stef group and, on the other side, an official of the CGT transport and logistics federation. . “But will the negotiations really take place? ” asks a trade unionist, scalded by five weeks of fierce mobilization. The situation, it seems, will unblock at the national level.