A unique opportunity for those who want to try to understand the complicated transformation of mobility and want to stay updated on the latest trends in the sector? MobilityHub On Track, the most important B2B event in the automotive sector, which will be held on February 20th at Milano Fiera. With workshops, leading speakers and business and exhibition areas, this event offers a unique opportunity for networking and professional development.

The organizer

Organized by BtheOne Automotivethe event is now in its fourth edition and represents the first to be put on the agenda, atUnaHotels Expo at Milan Fair. During the day, the two large rooms will host workshops focused on various topics, including the used and rental market, the implications of artificial intelligence on new generations and changes in the distribution business. Over 40 prominent speakers will enliven the workshop program, including Joe Bastianich, a successful entrepreneur in the food sector, who will share his unique vision outside the automotive sector.

Not just training

The event is not limited to the educational aspect, but also offers a wide networking opportunity. The business area, which will host more than 20 sponsors, will be the ideal place to connect and interact with the main companies in the sector present at the event. Furthermore, this year a covered exhibition area will be set up outside, which will present innovative brands in the field of mobility, such as BYD, Fantic, Lotus, Gruppo Koelliker, SWM, Shineray, Cirelli, Lynk&Co, Centntro and Forthing. Guests will have the opportunity to meet colleagues, exhibitors and industry leaders, expanding their network of contacts and opening up new business prospects.

Maximum accessibility

Another interesting aspect of MobilityHub On Track it's its accessibility. The event is free for all Italian car dealers, salon owners, managers of car and motorbike manufacturers and rental operators. It is possible to register for free by February 16th on the official website of the event: https://evento.mobility-hub.it/.

The strategy

“The event – ​​he explains Matteo Cimegotto, founder of BtheONE – has now reached its full maturity and is positioned as the main Italian B2B stage for addressing issues related to Mobility Transformation. This year we are very happy to host, in addition to the most important car dealers as speakers, also emerging brands in the mobility sector, with the physical exhibition of all electric cars, bicycles, commercial vehicles and motorbikes”.