Balve / Neuenrade. “It cannot be that a young person rejects an apprenticeship because the company is not easily accessible.” Since Özgür Gökce, Managing Director of the Märkischer Employers’ Association (MAV), heard of such cases in companies, he has not been in peace. He was looking for a solution, and it has been rolling on the road since the beginning of September – in the form of shuttle buses, e-bikes and e-scooters.

“MAV makes mobile” is the name of the pilot project with which the MAV, together with the Menden and Balve municipal utilities and the Märkische Verkehrsgesellschaft (MVG), wants to improve the accessibility of workplaces, training workshops and vocational schools in rural areas. Companies such as Schniewindt and Rickmeier are located in the selected model region of Neuenrade / Balve – strong companies, but a bit “off the beaten track”. This particularly affects the trainees, who often live in the village and do not have a driver’s license.

One hour’s travel time to the vocational college saved with the shuttle

Schniewindt trainee Jonas Timmermann, who has just turned 16, is one such case. The trip to the company works, but the vocational college in Iserlohn is difficult for him to reach. “I took the bus once. That took an hour and a half. Since then, someone from the family has always brought me there, ”says the prospective industrial clerk. Now he uses the shuttle bus in the morning, which operates the Neuenrade-Balve-Iserlohn route twice a week. “I only drive there for half an hour and I’ll be there on time,” says Timmermann

The bus is one of four modules with which the association wants to improve trainee mobility initially for individual cases in the pilot region. “We rely on the interlinking of several small offers,” says Gökce. This includes the provision of e-bikes for the participating companies in Neuenrade and Balve. Anyone who has a longer walk, for example from the train station to the training workshop, can use an e-scooter in the future. And public transport is becoming more attractive for employees: in addition to the existing trainee ticket, MAV and MVG are offering a job ticket for 59 euros. At least five people per company must register for the offer. Companies like Rickmeier and Schniewindt have high hopes for the project The entrepreneurs Christiane Schulz (Rickmeier) and Sarah Schniewindt hope that the project will help to bind good employees to the region. And that it might even make rural areas more attractive as a workplace, even for young people from the Ruhr area who cannot find an apprenticeship there. The pilot project will initially run until the end of the year. Then the experiences – possibly as a preliminary study for further projects – should be evaluated openly.