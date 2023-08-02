While the mobility turnaround in Germany is degenerating into a culture war, Utrecht has already switched. Impressions from a city where cars are only guests and “combat cyclists” are unknown.

No stress: cyclists are usually very relaxed in Utrecht because they always have the right of way. Image: Picture Alliance

Whe hell of those who consider free parking in front of the front door a human right and four-lane streets through the city center the epitome of urbanity looks like, can be seen in the morning rush hour in front of Utrecht Central Station. When the traffic light turns green, not a single car rumbles at the main intersection, but 120 bicycles rush past, close together but never too close.

As if guided by an invisible hand, the stream divides without stopping into those who continue straight ahead towards the office or school, and those who turn and head for the station to continue by train. Anyone who crosses, threads their way in or winds their way through, anyone who is moving is allowed to go ahead, even if they do not have the right of way. There is no insistence on the law that traffic signs grant, but rather pragmatism.