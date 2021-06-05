KClimate and environmental activists have occupied a section of Autobahn 100 in Berlin. A construction site in the Neukölln district was blocked, said activists from the Robin Wood alliance on Saturday morning. Together with activists from the organizations Endegebiet, Fridays for Future and Sand im Transmission, they are demonstrating against the planned expansion of the motorway.

Images of the protest were circulated on Twitter, showing demonstrators in white protective suits and police officers. The police could not initially be reached to comment.

The protest action is to be part of a nationwide action weekend. Under the motto “Mobility Turn Now”, further protests are to take place throughout Germany this weekend. The activists are calling for a nationwide moratorium on the expansion of motorways and more money for buses, trains and bike paths.