This Thursday has been published in the BOE the agreement of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System which obliges the communities to impose the agreed restrictions within a maximum period of 48 hours. This implies that Madrid, if it abides by the decision, must restrict the mobility of Madrid and nine other municipalities. In addition, different restrictions on schedules and capacity will be applied within them.

Mobility restrictions and exceptions

Therefore, with so many limitations in the movement, doubts arise about whether it is possible to access or leave these localities or basic health zones affected by a confinement. The answer, in most cases, is clear: no. As a general rule, it is not possible to enter or leave confined areas or localities. However, there are some exceptions contemplated in the health resolution published this Thursday:

Assistance to health centers, services and establishments

Compliance with labor, professional, business or legal obligations

Attendance at university, teaching and educational centers, including nursery schools

Return to the place of habitual residence

Assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people

Travel to financial and insurance entities that cannot be postponed

Required or urgent actions before public, judicial or notarial bodies

Renewals of permits and official documentation, as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed

Taking official exams or tests that cannot be postponed

Due to force majeure or situation of need

Any other activity of a similar nature, duly accredited

In addition, the circulation by roads and highways that pass or cross the confined municipalities “will be possible, as long as it has its origin and destination outside of them.”