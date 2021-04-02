The State Security Corps and Forces continued yesterday with the development of the device planned for this Holy Week and the next Spring Festivities, which will mobilize some 2,000 agents and whose objective is to ensure compliance with the restrictive measures against the Covid-19. A total of 400 will be the controls that the Civil Guard deploys during these days in the limits of the Region to control mobility between autonomous communities.

For its part, the National Police, in coordination with the local police, is carrying out surveillance actions at train and bus stations and will also attend to compliance with all measures derived from the restrictions on night mobility and meetings and capacity, both in public places and in homes.

Anticipating that coastal areas may be hot spots during these days, the Department of Citizen Security of the City of Cartagena has intensified police surveillance in Isla Plana, La Azohía, Mar Menor and the urban center itself.

While and although without lowering its guard during Easter, the Murcia City Council sets its sights on the beginning of the Spring Festivities and, in particular, on the holiday next Tuesday, in which it will not be celebrated, for the second consecutive year, the popular Bando de la Huerta festival, although the day has been kept as a non-working day in the municipality. In this case, the focus will be on gardens and squares, to avoid crowds and control the maintenance of safety distances and the mandatory use of masks.