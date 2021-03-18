The Community of Madrid, Comunitat Valenciana, Euskadi, Extremadura, Region of Murcia, Navarra and Galicia face a new festival, San José or Father’s Day, which as the trend is going to be affected by the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 and the pandemic declared a year ago.

In this way, The coordinated actions against COVID-19 have already entered into force after its approval in the plenary session of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System and that affect all Autonomous Communities and Cities, although in the case of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands there are certain exceptions.

Compulsory measures published in the BOE 1.1 Limitation of territorial mobility. Mobility will be limited by the perimeter closure of all autonomous communities and cities and subject to the exceptions regulated in article 6 of Royal Decree 926/2020, of October 25. The foregoing shall not apply to the autonomous communities of Canary Islands and Balearic Islands. Entry into their territories will be limited to the assumptions established in Royal Decree 926/2020, of October 25. 1.2 Limitation of mobility at night. The right of night mobility will be limited at most from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. 1.3 Limitation of the permanence of groups of people in public or private spaces. The permanence of groups of people will be limited to a maximum of four in closed public spaces and six in open public spaces, except in the case of cohabitants. In private spaces, meetings will be limited to cohabitants. Those autonomous communities and cities that are governed by more restrictive measures than those contemplated in section 1 of this agreement, will be those who decide whether or not to make them more flexible, taking into account that this would mean a modification of the habits established up to now and that are being followed by the citizenship.

So, when it comes to mobility during this next long weekend, The perimeter closure is effective in the communities where the festival of San José is celebrated from Wednesday, March 17 to Sunday, March 21. Although for practical purposes all the regions maintain perimeter fences so in no case can you travel between Autonomous Communities.

Canary Islands and Balearic Islands They are not affected by this perimeter closure, but since trips within the peninsula are not allowed for practical purposes It is not possible to travel to the Islands unless it occurs from abroad (with negative PCR) and the necessary circumstances concur to be able to access. That is, those related to the current alarm state. Thus, national tourism is not allowed and only trips to the islands are authorized for work reasons, visits to the doctor or exams.

Where can I travel?

At this point, the only movements allowed in Spain during these days are those that occur within the regional framework, and in some cases limited exclusively to the scope of the province. These are the exceptions:

– Andalusia: does not allow interprovincial displacement.

– Asturias: restriction of entry and exit from the councils of Lena, Piloña and Cangas de Onís

– Galicia: The entry and exit of the municipalities of: Boborás, A Mezquita, Paradela, Pontecesures and Vilardevós is restricted. As of March 19, entry and exit from the municipalities of: Maside, Paradela and Vilardevós will be restricted.

– Madrid’s community: in the municipality of Morata de Tajuña (Morata de Tajuña basic health area).

– Murcia: the entry and exit of the municipality of Librilla is limited.