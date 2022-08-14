The outgoing Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, is about to hand over the baton of an institution that will have to manage a plan worth over 200 billion for transport. The political elections are approaching: September 25 could be an important date for all the projects of the so-called Agenda Draghi, which had a sudden stop during this summer with the resignation and consequent early vote to be addressed.

To the Press, Giovannini (who will not run) said: “Some projects of the PNRR can be changed, but there is no point in revising the whole plan. For example the plan for the cycling mobility it is a project that continues like the others. With the infrastructure and transport annex of the Def, we have outlined an investment plan in the next fifteen years equal to 279 billion that have to do with the integrated transport system. Of these, 209 billion have already been allocated, including 600 million dedicated to cycling. The funds are allocated with specific purposes. For example, with the budget law a part of those funds, 5 billion, were assigned to the revision and strengthening of the Adriatic railway, which is the line on which mainly goods travel. The risk of money being moved is potential: public opinion must be vigilant to understand how the political forces that will take over the leadership of the country will manage these funds. In the latest budget law we have developed 36 billion euros more for infrastructures, one of which is the Salerno-Reggio Calabria high-speed railway. The available funding allows for the first sections to be built, but it is important that the entire project is funded and completed“.

In short, for Giovannini it would be useful at least to finish what has been started. But there is another obstacle that should not be underestimated: the poverty of political debate. There is only talk of alliances, very little of concrete elements. The mobility of the future is one of these: “I haven’t seen all the election programs yet, but there is no doubt that some of them are very generic. Yet, we must decide what the future of mobility will be for people: will it still be centered on the individual car or on more shared systems? Will we go on with old trucks that pollute and cause accidents, or do we carry out the “iron cure” by moving goods on the railways? These are fundamental issues for people and businesses, they must also be for political forces“.