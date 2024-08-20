Ciudad Juarez.- On August 12, the State Congress approved the Law on Mobility and Road Safety at the local level to harmonize with the General Law approved since May 2022 in the Congress of the Union.

Some of the most notable points with influence at the municipal level are the modifications to the speed limits on the different roads and the permitted blood alcohol level, which in Juárez have not been modified since 2019 and 2017 respectively, according to the updated file of the Traffic and Road Regulations.

Since December 2022, the Juárez City Council’s Governing Commission warned that the Regulation in question was one of the 18 that needed to be updated, mainly due to the publication of the General Law, with which the lower-ranking regulations, such as the state and municipal ones, must be harmonized.

The new State Law, which will come into force on January 1, 2025, specifies that “it is prohibited to drive with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.24 mg/L in exhaled air or 0.05 g/dL in blood” and indicates lower levels for motorcyclists and novice drivers, as well as zero for transporters.

The Regulation states that “it is prohibited to drive, operate or maneuver vehicles while intoxicated, when the amount of alcohol in the exhaled air exceeds 0.075% BAC (milligrams per liter of blood alcohol concentration).”

According to the University of Toledo, BAC (blood alcohol content) is measured in grams per 100 milliliters of blood, or grams per deciliter (g/dL). At 0.07 percent, as indicated by local regulations, effects such as relaxation, euphoria, reduced inhibitions, impaired reasoning and memory, and exaggerated emotions begin, and this also depends on the weight of the person consuming.

On the other hand, while the Regulation states that “the maximum speed limit in the city will be sixty kilometers per hour on roads where there are no signs, except in school zones, when it will be thirty kilometers per hour, specifying by means of a sign the hours during which they work” and that “in sections where there are hospitals, temples and parks, asylums or shelters and group homes, the speed limit of vehicles will invariably be thirty kilometers per hour as the maximum permitted”, without prejudice to the limits established by the signs, the General and State laws state 20 kilometers per hour in school environments, hospitals, shelters, group homes and nursing homes, 30 on secondary and local streets, 50 for primary avenues without controlled access, and 80 in the center lanes of avenues with controlled access.

