Genoa – A circle with an arrow pointing upwards, with a blue background, to remember the color of Atp is the orange writing: Amt, mobility and innovation. This is the brand of the new Amt, designed to highlight the fact that the merger with Atp it represented the birth of a new company, the fifth in Italy in terms of size, with approximately 2700 employees and 900 vehicles, which integrates public transport into the urban and metropolitan areas.

“The change of logo always represents an important stage in the life of a company and the integration of the two basins, urban and provincial – – underlines Marco Beltrami, president of Amt – is one of these stages. further underline the new Amt, born from the fusion of urban and provincial service.From a practical point of view we are working on technological integration, improving communication flows also using all the potential of our app for the extra-urban area. We are working to review some lines between urban and extra-urban areas, where new integration logics could give benefits and, in perspective, we will also work on the revision of the tariff system to arrive at an integrated tariff “.

“Amt is a company that in recent years has been investing huge financial, instrumental and human resources to enhance its presence in the Genoese territory – underlined Matteo Campora, Councilor for Integrated Mobility and Transport of the Municipality of Genoa – and make the service more efficient and widespread carried out in favor of our city. The Municipality of Genoa is alongside Amt on a long journey that, one step at a time, is destined to direct our mobility towards a direction of greater efficiency and sustainability, responding in a timely manner to the needs of citizens “.

At the presentation also Claudio Garbarino, managing director of Metropolitan City Transport, who recalled how “the road to integration it will bring benefits above all to citizens. Now we must follow it with courage, facing the challenges of the future which must be ever greener “.