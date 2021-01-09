While the trend emerged several years ago and it even had a private service in Argentina, the Urban mobility was presented as one of the main alternatives to avoid subways and buses, sources of contagion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The national market knew how to react to this need, which was strengthened in the pandemic where the user was looking with some urgency for a new proposal. This caused demand to be exceeded until reaching a shortage of products and very low stock levels throughout the industry.

The problem is the high price of this class of products: an electric skateboard you get from 40 to 100 thousand pesos depending on the model and its materials.

According to data from a survey by Rodar Electric, a company that manufactures and markets electric vehicles, over 40 thousand people from CABA and GBA 48% would be determined to use a skateboard or electric bike for fear of contact with other people on public transport.

In addition, 27% would choose it for the economic savings, 15% to avoid traffic problems, and 10% for the comfort of the trip.

These numbers lead us to think of a more general change, which brings the electric skateboard as a means of transport: 41% mentioned it because of the covid 19; while 37% due to economy and time savings and only 15% due to pollution.

Lower percentages include presentable arrival to work, the possibility of exercising and do longer distances.

Therefore, those who begin to envision the possibility of acquiring an electric skateboard have to take into account several factors before making the final decision.

Here we review them.

What to know before buying an electric skateboard

In Argentina there are several brands that have models, each with its own characteristics, which can be key when choosing the ideal option for urban mobility.

Felipe Luongo, Head of Urban Mobility at Newsan, a company that develops and markets Philco electric skateboards, ensures that the first and most important thing is to understand if it is a choice of urban mobility to be implemented as a new means of transport or simply to be used as a toy or Hobbie.

In the case of the first option, you must pay attention to three factors: brake system, engine power and lights.

In this sense, it is necessary to understand in which terrain the product is going to be used to know what brake system is necessary, being safety the most important thing for the user.

Depending on where it will be used, they say from Philco, the user must choose between a electronic brake system, which is applied directly with the wheel motor, or a manual system.

Other specialists consulted by Clarioninstead, they directly recommend that the model have disc brakes, apart from the engine brake, to increase safety, as well as built-in lights and well positioned so that it is visible when driving at night.

It is also important to assess the power of the engine. Roads with uneven terrain will require greater power than flat terrain, as can be found when circulating on the bike paths of the City of Buenos Aires.

Respecting road safety regulations, the skateboard must have front and rear lights as well as, with a system that allows you to view correctly from the sides.

There are also other points to assess that depend on the user’s day-to-day. For example, if you plan to use it frequently, in the background, you will have to pay attention to the weight of the product to be able to move it with greater flexibility, they emphasize.

Along the same lines, it should be understood whether the product should be foldable or not to be able to take it in other means of transport such as cars, subways or trains.

Juan Martín Savage, founder of Roll Electric, recommends planning in advance the route that each user has per day: calculate the ride, minimum 8.5 and with suspension, so that it is not so hard, as well as the weight. In this case, it should not exceed 20 kg, while that of the person can vary between 10 and 110 kg.

The size determines the type of electric skateboard: the largest ones offer greater stability and safety, although they are the heaviest. On the other hand, the small ones are easier to transport, but their driving can be somewhat more unstable if what is sought is urban mobility.

Another data to take into account happens with the access to spare parts and after sales service. “The skateboard has more maintenance than a bicycle,” says Savage.

In this case, the recommendation is that electric skateboard undergo a series of regular adjustments at least once a month or so. “It is ideal to take it where you bought it, because it is free of charge,” he emphasizes.

For Martín Maestrojuan, Commercial Director of the firm MAX YOU, battery consumption increases exponentially at the speed that is circulating. Although the autonomy of skateboards can be 20 or 40 kilometers, these are maximum figures at medium power; and you have to have rest of energy for him Homecoming.

For this, the distances will have to be considered: if it is about 20km (10km one way and 10k back) a 6.6 amp battery is convenient. In case it is 40km (20km one way and 20km back), the ideal is an 8-amp battery.

“The battery, necessarily, must be lithium. They can be charged at any time, without having to wait for them to run out, they last longer and are easy to maintain,” he recommends.

One piece of information that should not be overlooked is the roll check. From MAX YOU they ensure that bigger is safer against uneven terrain. In contrast, an inflatable wheel is more comfortable than a solid wheel, since it copies the unevenness of the terrain much less.

The models

Assembled in Land of Fire at the Newsan facility, the electric skateboard Philco is a product that combines agility, economy and practicality, an alternative that meets the highest international quality standards, at a very competitive market price.

Philco’s electric skateboard retails for an MSRP of $ 66,140. The 8.5-inch inflatable tire system stands out.

Among the differential characteristics, the inflatable rolling tire system of 8.5 inches, which provides a feeling of greater comfort when riding. It has disc brakes on both wheels, offering greater safety and braking reaction in the different conditions that the terrain may present.

Additionally, and taking safety as a premise, it has light on both the front and the back and a stop light.

This model reaches a maximum speed of 25 km / h and achieves about 25 kilometers of distance autonomy. It has three team driving modes: ECO, DRIVE and SPORT which provide different user experiences. It has a lithium-ion battery that enters 4 and 5 hours get a full charge.

Kiri M2, the model that Rodar Electric launched in November 2020. Its 36V-7.5AH lithium battery allows a range between 25 and 30 kilometers. It costs 105,000 pesos.

For its part, Rodar Electric launched the Kiri M2 model in November 2020. Its battery is lithium 36V-7.5AH that will allow to have a autonomy between 25 and 30 kilometers. It charges like a cell phone or notebook and takes between 3 and 4 hours to fully charge. In addition, it has a 350 watt motor and a maximum speed of 30 km / h.

It has choice of three speed levels and / or use the cruise mode. Its weight is 13.8 Kg. It has 8.5 tires, front and rear suspension, disc brakes and supports up to 120 kilos.

From the brand they assure that their models include an ARW-18 anti-puncture liquid free of charge.

Electric scooters were a real rage since the end of 2019. In the first months of 2020, consultations peaked that reached almost 2,000 per day and subsequently did not drop below 1,500. For this year, these figures are expected to increase while it continues the pandemic.