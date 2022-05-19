Florentine mobility is ready to renew itself with some works whose overall value exceeds 3.5 billion euros. From the high-speed railway designed by Norman Foster to the new five tram lines under construction, passing through the third lane for the A11 between Pistoia and Florence up to a motorway junction for the airport: there are many infrastructures on which the capital intends to focus Tuscan, with the aim of improving mobility, pollution, liveability and attractiveness. This is why 2022 is spoken of as year of the turning point for Florence.

The first work concerns the High-speed underground station, designed by the English architect Norman Foster now 25 years ago, whose works that also include a seven-kilometer-long tunnel to be excavated under the city were started by the Railways in the Belfiore-Macelli area and interrupted in 2013 following an investigation judicial on the disposal of land: now the tunnel excavation is expected to start with a new cutter, completed by two terminal sections on the surface, to create a 9-kilometer loop between the stations of Castello to the north and Campo di Marte to the south . As Il Sole 24 Ore explains at newsstands this morning, work is starting at the same time for the new tram lines: first a variant that will lead to Piazza San Marco; at the end of the year, the start-up of the line for Bagno a Ripoli, followed in 2023 by the Leopolda-Piagge line; in 2024 it will be the turn of the line to Rovezzano and then to the Piagge-Campi Bisenzio line.

The tramway system is the choice now taken by Florence to reduce private traffic e reduce pollution, even if the criticalities related to the reduction of the roadway and the installation of poles for the electricity supply remain. The start of works by the Autostrade company for the construction of the road is also expected for the next few months third lane in the Pistoia-Florence section of the A11 and to redesign the Peretola junction, in front of the airport: it is an investment of about 500 million, this too, as in the case of the previous works, has been on the waiting list for years.