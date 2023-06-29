Ten days. That is the period that the more than a dozen experts from the Region and the rest of Spain will have to make their contributions to the Mobility Plan works that are underway. At first, the proposals for the neighborhoods of Carmen, Vistabella, La Fama, La Paz, Espinardo and the Alcantarilla road will be studied “individually”. These are the most sensitive areas and in which the works have had the greatest rejection by a part of the citizenry.

The Murcia City Council summoned these experts in the field of mobility, in which there are engineers, architects, economists and experts in business development, to constitute the municipal Observatory in which all projects underway with bus lanes will be addressed. and segregated bike. The municipal services that intervened in the project and the directors of the works also participate.

The meeting, chaired by the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, began this Wednesday, and as explained by the councilor in this area, José Francisco Muñoz, everyone has prior knowledge of the situation of the works in each place. Later and once concluded, the mayor reported that the participants had highlighted the need to tender a new transport model as soon as possible.

In this first technical conference, in which the City Council officials also participated, they presented the first analyzes they carried out and from there, as ‘duties’ they must, for the second session, offer “their first conclusions to adjust” the work in progress, “all with technical criteria”. They have a week and a half to do it.

Muñoz indicated that the schedule and temporal planning of the following meetings had also been set, recalling that the Consistory had requested a moratorium from the Ministry until December to finish executing the mobility plan in the municipality.

The contributions of these experts, he pointed out, will be based “on criteria of social importance, economic and technical-legal conditions, and environmental sustainability.” The ultimate goal is to achieve “a true new model of orderly and comfortable mobility, and with a modern, agile and environmentally friendly public transport system”.

The final conclusions and contributions of these experts will be taken to the Transport and Mobility Board already established in the City Council, “the true instrument of citizen participation together with the Observatory,” Muñoz stressed.

«Our objective is to reverse the problems generated by the works and stop the stress to which the city is subjected, and all the modifications that are undertaken will be agreed with the residents and the experts; we deserve a better city,” insisted the mayor responsible for this area.

The second part of the technical conferences will consist of the debate and analysis of the proposals made by the experts that make up the Mobility Observatory in order to achieve “the best solutions to improve the quality of life of the residents of Murcia”.

Concentration



The MurciaLab association has once again convened for this Thursday at 8:00 p.m., and a week after the first protest, a concentration on the Old Bridge against the opening to the circulation of private vehicles at the beginning of July, as announced City Hall.

On this occasion, they want to give it a more festive air and the concentration will become an urban picnic “that will symbolize the desire of the residents to enjoy a bridge without cars, more pleasant for the walk,” they explained. They make a call to come with towels, mats, games and a snack “to enjoy a sunset in the company of your neighbors, as well as raise your voice in an atmosphere of respect and vindication.”