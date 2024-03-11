From the point of view of mobility infrastructures, “the Italian system is looked at with admiration by many states, because it represents a benchmark. For example, the interconnection, which allows you to enter at the Milan toll booth and exit at the Rome toll booth without intermediate toll booths and which is normal for us, does not exist in France. The same also applies to electronic toll collection, to which we are now accustomed but which is only now arriving in other countries. Not to mention tutors and other innovations. All this makes our system a benchmark looked at with admiration.” Thus Diego Cattoni, president of the Italian Association of motorway and tunnel concessionaires (Aiscat), during the institutional meeting “From Europe to Milan: a journey into the future”, organized on Monday 11 March in Assago, by Milano Serravalle – Milano Tangenziale SpA, historic motorway concessionaire belonging to the FNM group. The meeting was organized to promote the 51st edition of the ASECAP days, which will take place for the first time in Milan, from 13 to 15 May, at Palazzo Mezzanotte.

“If we go back fifty years, Italy was the European country with the greatest number of kilometers of motorway – adds Cattoni – We had just over six thousand when in France they had three thousand, in Spain a thousand and in Germany just under we. Today Spain has reached 18 thousand kilometres, making it the third country in the world by number of kilometers after the United States and China, France has 12 thousand and Germany has 14 thousand. Italy continues to have just over six thousand. This is not good and we must have the courage to say it clearly.”

“In the meantime we have grown economically, establishing ourselves as the second European industrial power in terms of added value, after Germany. Furthermore, Lombardy has for years been at the top of the Sole 24 Ore ranking of the European regions that create the greatest added value – explains the president of Aiscat – Veneto came in sixth place this year and Emilia Romagna in eighth. Three bordering Italian regions, with 20 million inhabitants in total, create the most powerful European context in terms of ability to create added value. From this point of view we have grown a lot, but the same cannot be said in terms of motorway kilometres. We need to have new highways.”

“Alongside this, we must also focus on extraordinary interventions that maintain bridges, viaducts and tunnels. The useful life of these works was initially estimated to be 'indefinite' – he continues – but today we know that it is fifty years. We therefore find ourselves with a motorway network with few kilometers and the need for major interventions, including maintenance”. “However, our country also has a great and strong capacity for innovation – underlines Cattoni – especially in the sector of digitalisation and technological transition. Digitalization means autonomous driving and in Italy there are projects that are unique in Europe in this sense. In fact, we already have motorway routes ready for fully autonomous driving. 95% of road accidents are caused by human error and thanks to digitalisation we can also aspire to reduce accidents to zero”.