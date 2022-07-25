EFQ Monday, July 25, 2022, 09:58



An athletic and spacious design that maintains the essence of an SUV, with new elements and cutting-edge technology, compared to its predecessors. These are the Hyundais Kona that the Huertas Móvil dealership has delivered to the Mobility Car 4 you company, contributing to the renewal of its fleet. Clean, sculpted lines allow this vehicle to achieve unique expressiveness from every angle.

Specifically, the company has acquired eight units of the Kona 120 CV model in its Klass version, with a gasoline engine. Located in Cartagena, Car 4 You Mobility began its commitment to mobility in 2019, meeting all the requirements and certificates of excellence. The delivery of vehicles was attended by the manager of the company, Javier Navarro, and the head of Sales of Huertas Móvil, María del Carmen Heredia.

This model has also undergone numerous improvements related to suspension and steering, enhancing control on the road. Also, its damping and stabilization have been modified to increase driving comfort and insulation.

The vehicle features state-of-the-art equipment and new connectivity and safety services, such as Lane Following Assist (LFA), which, when activated, keeps the car centered in its lane at speeds between 0 and 200 km/h. h on highways and city streets.

Among the main features of the Hyundai Kona are its engines, which have a new 48V hybrid system that reduces CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, reducing the carbon footprint. On models with a gasoline engine, 48-volt hybrid technology is optional.

Among other innovations, it has a blind spot detection system (BCA), made up of two radar sensors in the lower rear bumper, which warn the driver of traffic in the blind spot area. When activating the indicator and detecting an obstacle, it emits an acoustic alert and brakes to avoid a collision.