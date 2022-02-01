Despite the criticisms the Government aims to have more and more on the roads scooters, despite the problems of road safety. The mantra is there sustainable mobility, which the executive promotes with the umpteenth contributions, refinancing with 5 million euros the previous mobility bonus which is also available for those who buy bicycles, electric bicycles, public transport passes and electric or sustainable mobility services, including sharing.

The contribution up to 750 euros, in the form of tax credit, can also be requested to those who made the purchase between 1 August 2020 and 31 December 2020.

Mobility bonus incentives for electric bikes and scooters

The incentives provided by the mobility bonus, especially for the purchase of electric scooters and bicycles, provide for a maximum contribution of 750 euros, which may be required from 13 April to 13 May 2022.

The 2022 mobility bonus amounts to 750 euros, in the form of a tax credit

To take advantage of the incentive, however, you must have scrapped an old vehicle, contextually topurchase of a new vehicle with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km (vehicle of category M1), used for the transport of people and with no more than eight seats in addition to that of the driver.

How does the incentive for electric bikes and scooters work?

The mobility bonus is regulated and managed directly by theRevenue Agency. The incentive request must be requested only on line independently or with the help of qualified professionals, through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the website of the Revenue Agency, or through the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency.

The 2022 Mobility Bonus is managed by the Revenue Agency

The procedure requires a positive or negative response to the question within 5 days. Those who have bought a scooter or an electric bike between the 1st August 2020 and 31st December 2020 and who has already submitted the application, “Which fully replaces the one previously transmitted”. Within the same terms, a complete waiver can be submitted to the tax credit.

Mobility bonus 2022 how to apply for a tax credit

The maximum bonus of € 750 is paid out in the form of tax credit, which can only be used in the tax declaration, in the form of tax discount and cannot be used beyond the tax period relating to 2022. More precisely, the beneficiary indicates in the tax return to be presented for the tax period 2021 or for 2022 the amount of the tax credit due.

The € 750 bonus is paid out as a tax credit

In the event that the tax credit indicated in the tax return to be presented for the tax period 2021 is not used, in whole or in part, any residual credit is reported in the tax return relating to the tax period 2022.

Application to apply for the 2022 Mobility Bonus

The application to be sent to the Revenue Agency must include the personal data the beneficiary of the credit (tax code) and any third party making the communication (eg legal representative); any data relating to the capacity of persons inferable from the presence of a guardian (eg legal or judicial interdiction); data relating to expenses incurred for the purchase of electric scooters, electric or muscle bicycles, public transport passes, shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 New rules for electric scooters

👉 Scooters go free on extra-urban roads

👉 All the news on scooters

👉 All the news on incentives and mobility bonuses

👉 EV Driving all about sustainable mobility

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK