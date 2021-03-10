This Wednesday, the Interterritorial Committee of the National Health System has agreed on the restrictions Facing the San José bridge (They will be in force from March 17 to 21, where it is a holiday on the 19th) and Easter (They will take place between March 26 and April 9).

The The main objective that Health had set itself was to reduce the mobility of citizens and thus prevent a further spread of the coronavirus. For this reason, it has been established the perimeter closure of all the autonomous communities, except in the case of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Therefore, You will not be able to enter or leave the autonomous communities. Only the displacements included in article 6 of the Royal Decree on the State of Alarm, 926/2020, of October 25:

– Assistance to health centers, services and establishments.

– Compliance with labor, professional, business, institutional or legal obligations.

– Assistance to university, teaching and educational centers, including schools for early childhood education.

– Return to the place of habitual or family residence.

– Assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people.

– Scroll to financial and insurance entities or refueling stations in neighboring territories.

– Required or urgent actions before the public, judicial or notarial bodies.

– Permit renewals and official documentation, as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed.

– Realization of exams or official tests cannot be postponed.

– For force majeure or situation of need.

– Any other activity of a similar nature, duly accredited.

There will be no national tourism to the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands

Although the measure does not affect the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, It will also not be allowed to travel to the aforementioned areas, as Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, explained: “National tourism is not possible.”

The curfew

In addition, the Interterritorial Council has agreed that night mobility will be restricted from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.. The regional governments will have the possibility of apply a stricter curfew and advance it to 10:00 p.m. if they wish.