BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Mobileye Global beat market expectations on Thursday with a strong fourth-quarter result, driven by accelerating demand for driver assistance technology.

The self-driving technology company saw a 59% jump in revenue for the quarter to $565 million. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of 535.82 million, according to data from Refinitiv.

