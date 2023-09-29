Picture: museum

Mobiles in the museum

Playing, jumping, cycling and combining: Anyone who wants to experience the new special exhibition “The Mobile Man” in Stuttgart’s Mercedes-Benz Museum is encouraged to participate in a playful way. Visiting this interactive show, which is advertised with this poster, is free. It consists of eight experience stations, five in-depth topic stations and there is information on regional mobility. Until November 2024, the question will be how people are mobile today and in the future. Bosch, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Mercedes-Benz and regional companies from Stuttgart with a focus on energy, mobility and living contributed to the content. (pts.)