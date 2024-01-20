Mobilepay | A nasty surprise was revealed from the popular payment application – it is used to send offensive pictures

Disturbing pictures and messages have been sent through the payment application Mobilepay. Mobilepay advises its customers who have experienced harassment to contact the police.

Payment application Through Mobilepay, not only money but also offensive images move. According to its website, Mobilepay has approximately 2.5 million users in Finland. In addition, the application is used by approximately 53,000 merchants and online stores.

The application can be used to transfer money to a friend, share bills or pay for purchases.

In connection with sending or requesting money, it has so far been possible to attach a picture and a text message to the payment transaction. This opportunity has been used to send disturbing images.

Mobilepay has created on its website partition, where it tells how customers facing a disruption should act. According to the Web Archive, the site has been saved five times between March 29, 2023 and 5:17 p.m. January 2024.

“Report the matter to MobilePay's customer support so that we can contact the person acting in a disturbing manner. Also notify the police so that the actual investigation can begin,” the page instructs.

The page also provides detailed instructions on how to remove disturbing images from the payment transaction.

“In practice, harassment through Mobilepay has meant messages or images added to money requests or money transfers. We cannot comment on individual customer situations,” says Vipps Mobilepay's communications manager Miranda Falk to HS by e-mail.

Vipps bought Mobilepay in the fall of 2022. Vipps' owner banks own about 72 percent of Mobilepay, and Danske Bank the rest.

Falk does not comment on exactly how many calls regarding harassment have come from customers, but he says that it was small compared to the number of customers.

Mobilepay will be renewed on Tuesday, January 23, when a completely new version of the application is released. The change means that the use of the old application will cease. Mobilepay announced this week. HS reports about it on Friday.

In the new application, you can block another user directly in the application. Blocking has been possible in the current application, but it has required contacting customer service.

“We always advise our customers to also contact the police if they experience harassment in our application. When our customer informs us of a case of harassment, we are in contact with the person who has been reported to be acting in violation of our contract terms. If the person does not stop his activity despite our calls, we can prevent him from using Mobilepay completely,” Falk writes to HS.

In the new application, user security has also been increased so that in the future the application must be used by its full name. In the elusive version, it has also been possible to hide behind a nickname or an invented name.

Falk says that the true identity of all app users is known to Mobilepay even now.

“In possible cases of harassment, our customer has been able to find out the name of the sender of the payment or money request by calling customer service,” he writes.