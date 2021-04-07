Congressmen at a conference of the latest edition of the Mobile World Congress. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The GSMA, organizer of the Mobile World Congress, has agreed with the Government to facilitate the entry to Spain of visitors from outside the European Union (EU) so that they can participate in this year’s edition of the event, which will be held on 28 June to July 1 in Barcelona. Although entry to Spain is currently prevented for any national of a country outside the EU due to the pandemic, the GSMA and the Ministry of the Interior have agreed to take advantage of the exception made for “highly qualified workers”, it has announced the GSMA in a statement.

In this way, those registered to participate in this year’s Mobile, the largest mobile phone congress in the world, whether they are exhibitors, attendees, sponsors or partners, will be included in that category. Thus, international travel will be allowed for visitors from China and the United States (USA), for example, who are now generically banned from entering the country, so that they can enter Spain to attend and do business on the Mobile.

The CEO of the GSMA, John Hoffman, has underlined that “the health and safety of all those who participate in the MWC of Barcelona, ​​both in Spain and abroad, continues to be our top priority, while we navigate through circumstances that they change rapidly ”. For this reason, he has called the agreement with Interior a “resounding vote of confidence in the careful planning carried out to date and in our solid collaboration with the different political parties of the host city.” The GSMA will share the data of the people registered in this year’s edition of Mobile with the Spanish authorities to facilitate their entry into the country.

Along the same lines, the GSMA has adapted its registration process to accommodate this international business travel policy. Therefore, all people participating in the event from outside the European Union and the Schengen Area must complete their online registration for the congress and then the GSMA will provide the relevant information to the Government for visa and border control purposes. Once the registration is complete, they will receive a confirmation of attendance to the Mobile and should take it with them when they start their trip to attend the event or if they contact their consulate or the visa issuing authority.

The enrollment system will be updated in the coming weeks to reflect the updated process, and the MWC organization will contact those already enrolled to indicate when to complete this additional information. On the other hand, the treatment of highly qualified worker will not be given to those who want to enter Spain as tourists or for any reason other than to participate in Mobile, and neither to those citizens who reside in high-risk countries due to COVID-19, according to the list determined by the Government.

The organization of Mobile recalls that this year’s edition will be hybrid for the first time, that is, it will combine physical assistance with online monitoring, so that opening speeches, conferences, partner programs and summits will be they will be able to follow live telematically and in on-demand programming for viewers in all time zones. With this agreement with the Government, the GSMA paves the way to facilitate the presence of non-EU visitors to the event, all after the trickle of casualties from large known mobile companies in recent weeks.

Large companies resign from the event

The last of them, those of the technological giants Google and Intel, both based in the United States, which have chosen not to participate in person in the MWC to protect the health of their workers, as well as Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, Facebook, Microsoft, Sony or BT. The GSMA anticipates that this year between 45,000 and 50,000 attendees will attend the Mobile, approximately half of the number in 2019, and to guarantee the safety of all visitors, it will request negative tests every 72 hours from everyone who accesses the event. Attendees must also wear a FFP2 mask and follow other safety protocols, such as distance, constant hand hygiene or temperature measurements.