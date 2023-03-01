NIt is not only since the spy balloons over America and growing concerns about Taiwan’s future that many China critics have been urging the West to emancipate itself economically from the People’s Republic. At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​the largest mobile communications trade fair in the world, there is little evidence of this. Beijing’s new corona policy has also contributed to the fact that Chinese suppliers are increasingly present at the MWC again. Not as lavish as before the pandemic – at that time there were around 300 companies from the Middle Kingdom – but with around 150 exhibitors in a visible setting.

The positioning of the stands shows that the Chinese have no intention of hiding. In the important Hall 3 at the Fira Gran Via exhibition center, for example, the network specialist ZTE and the smartphone provider Honor occupy two diagonally opposite sides of a busy intersection – a very prominent place where many visitors stroll past. According to the official count of the trade fair company, Huawei is represented in Barcelona with nine stands in three halls. It is said to be the biggest appearance the electronics giant has ever made at Mobile World Congress.

However, a glance at what is on offer makes it clear that not everything is as it used to be. Smartphones hardly play a role for Huawei, which once wanted to become the market leader. American sanctions have practically destroyed the company’s business. In Barcelona, ​​therefore, the main focus is on network technology, where Huawei actually plays a leading role. The group announced ten new products and solutions for the fast 5G mobile communications standard at the trade fair. The European competitors made headlines elsewhere. Ericsson plans to cut 8,500 jobs worldwide. Nokia changed its company logo for the first time in around 60 years.

“This is supposed to show Joe Biden the middle finger”

Analyst John Strand commented on Huawei’s “omnipresence” at the MWC: “This is probably intended to show Joe Biden the middle finger and demonstrate whether it is really or only supposedly that US politics has no influence on Huawei’s global business.” The fact is, of course, that Huawei has been concerned about the economic impact of US sanctions for years. It should calm the Chinese, at least in Spain, at the MWC, to find open doors as one of the biggest sponsors.

And if Huawei hardly shines with smartphones at the fair, at least the Chinese competitors are trying. Xiaomi presented its new flagship device there with great self-confidence, Oppo presented its new folding cell phone, which is intended to compete with Samsung. In Russia, the Chinese have been very successful since the two market leaders withdrew: According to calculations by market researchers, they have taken the top spots from Samsung and Apple. Chinese brands are said to occupy 95 percent of the Russian market.