That moment of the year is approaching in which the most relevant mobile phone brands (and those that are not so much) meet in Barcelona, ​​Spain, to present their novelties for the industry and its consumers.

When is the Mobile World Congress 2025?

He MWC 2025 from Barcelona will officially start on March 3 and end on the 6thbut it is already tradition that all the big names present announce most of the novelties since the previous weekend, March 1 and 2. The next edition of Mobile World Congress It will be held at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, and some juicy advances have already emerged, here you have them.

How much do the tickets for the Mobile World Congress 2025 cost?

The value of tickets for the MWC, before taxes, depends on the type of input. He Exhibition Pass has a price of 899 euros (about $ 945); he Leader’s Conference Pass costs 2,199 euros (just over $ 2,300) and, finally, the VIP Passby 4,999 euros ($ 5,250).

The novelties we expect in the MWC 2025 in Barcelona

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi will make his flagship official Xiaomi 15 Ultra For the world market. It is a model designed specifically for photography, with a large 1 -inch main sensor and periscopic lens with Zoom 200 megapixel optic resolution. The screen is OLED with QHD+resolution, while the chip that governs the system is Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Telephone nothing 3rd

Nothing has already set date to MWC 2025 To present the New family Nothing Phone 3 (a ), which should have the standard model and the pro model, as explicitly mentioned by the Post in X (see above). Little is still known about design and characteristics, but the objectives towards the important mid -range market are well known.