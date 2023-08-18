In Japan it can be very difficult to find a free WiFi connection, since most of the citizens of the country use the 5G, 4G and LTE connections of their phones. As a result, many foreign visitors find it difficult to find places to connect to the Internet. According to a survey conducted by the Japan Tourism Agency, the“public and free wireless LAN environment” it has been cited as a problem by many travellers.

We present you WiFi NINJAa service that can help visitors overcome this problem.

NINJA WiFi is a service of mobile WiFi rental which provides Internet access to travelers visiting Japan. It offers users a fast and secure internet connection, with flexible plans and pickup/drop-off locations.

Why choose NINJA WiFi



・Flat Rates

Calculating prices is super simple, as NINJA WiFi has no hidden charges. Prices are exactly as quoted on the website, with no additional data charges, initial rental fees or credit card deposits.

・ Simple and easy setup

Turn on the device and enter the password to start using the Internet. Many devices also allow you to connect with a QR code, making it even easier to connect.

・Connect up to 5 devices simultaneously

Share your Internet connection with family and friends or use it with different personal devices.

・Convenient pickup and return

Same-day pickup is available from the counter in Shinjuku, Tokyo, even for customers without a reservation. Customers can also have the device delivered to their accommodation or have the router picked up as soon as they arrive at one of Japan’s major international airports. You can combine pick-up and return locations to suit your schedule.

~ Narita International Airport (NRT)

~ Haneda Airport (HND)

~ Kansai International Airport (KIX)

~ Chubu Centrair International Airport (NGO)

~ Asahikawa Airport (AKJ)

~ New Chitose Airport (CTS)

~ Sendai International Airport (SDJ)

~ Komatsu Airport (KMQ)

~ Fukuoka Airport (FUK)

~ Kagoshima Airport (KOJ)

~ Naha Airport (OKI)

・Last minute bookings

Depending on the pick-up location, it is also possible to book last minute, the day before at 3.00pm. The Shinjuku counter allows customers to pick up a device even without advance reservations.

If you are visiting Japan, having an internet connection is a must nowadays, as it will make traveling around the country much easier. Renting a mobile WiFi router is the easiest way, as it is possible to rent it per day and users can adjust their plan to their needs.

Book now with Akiba Gamers players for 20% off.

Photo by Dex Planet