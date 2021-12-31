A.migo growls. Not particularly loud, but so persistent that Jeanette Klemmt, with the stethoscope in her ears, has to listen to the pauses while listening to the dog’s chest, during which the stressed animal gives a brief rest. The vet then gives the medium-sized, slim dog medication to control worms and for the stomach, and gives him an injection against rabies. She would like to instill a little more self-confidence in him. Amigo wears a coat that says “Security”, but the Épagneul Breton, a spaniel species, is not a confident companion. Klemmt put a muzzle on him for the treatment.

Eva Sleeper Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

So far this is nothing unusual when visiting the vet. Almost every dog ​​owner can sing a song about the special behavior of their own four-legged friend on the treatment table. What is different in the case of Amigo, owner Cookie and veterinarian Jeanette Klemmt: They meet on this cold Friday afternoon shortly before the first Advent in a special vehicle that is parked right next to the Marienkirche on Berlin’s Alexanderplatz. And Cookie, whose real name sounds much more Latin American in his dog’s vaccination certificate, is not asked to pay for the detailed examination, and can even spoon a warm soup a few meters away. Because Jeanette Klemmt is the “Dog Doc”.