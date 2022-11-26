The mayoress of the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, Karla Fiesco, delivered a Mobile Unit that will attend victims of gender violence, and three patrols for the Gender Unit of the State of Mexico.

Through the Municipal Institute for Gender Equity and Women’s Development, the municipal authorities acquired three patrol cars for the amount of one million 519 thousand 576 pesos. In addition, one million 24 thousand 384 pesos were invested in the Mobile Unit.

With the objective of providing emergency care, transfer and channeling of victims of gender crimes and caring for families in a safe manner with certified personnel, the Mobile Unit will be implemented in said demarcation of the Mexican entity.

“As a woman I cannot ignore the reality that persecutes us and the need to attend to it, there will be no girl, young man or woman left aside, we are consolidating our municipality as a safer space, with quality care and trained personnel, to that the people of Izcalá do not walk in fear again in what is their home,” the mayoress said at a press conference.

Likewise, Fiesco expressed that the creation of these units have given good results in the municipalities of: Chalco, Chimalhuacán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Ecatepec, Ixtapaluca, Naucalpan de Juárez, Nezahualcóyotl, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Toluca, Tultitlán and Valle de Chalco.

In the case of Cuautitlán Izcalli, the Edomex government, headed by Alfredo Del Mazo Mazaallocated seven million 160 thousand 287 pesos as resources to implement measures in the face of the double gender alert of the municipality.

Finally, the Analysis and Context Unit located in the General Police Station for Citizen Security was equipped to coordinate the work of community mapping, database management, monitoring plans, victim profiles in order to develop public policies that mitigate violence in against women.