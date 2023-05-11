In a surprise move, Crunchyroll wins Western distribution rights to Mobile Suit Z Gundamthe second beloved and somber series of the franchise Gundams set in universal centuryyear 0087. First sequel to the original Gundam dated 1985, Z Gundam is directed by Yoshiyuki Tomino and is set seven years after the end of One Year War. The protagonist of the story is Camille Bidanthe rebellious young son of two military engineers who will join the ranks of theAEUG after contributing to the theft of two units Gundam Mk-II to the army of titanswhich has long since taken the reins of the military forces of Earth Federation. At the side of a revived Char Aznablewhich is now called Four Bajeenas and mentoring him, Kamille will become the most powerful Newtype to ever descend on battle tempo.

Considered by many to be one of the most important works in the Japanese saga and animation in its entirety, Z Gundam is available on Crunchyroll for all subscribers, but only with Japanese or English voice acting and English subtitles only. The series consists of 50 episodes and, like all Western released releases, it lacks the original opening and closing initials, replaced by some instrumental BGMs from the original soundtrack. The series has also arrived in Italy on the Mediaset networks, but has never landed on home video.

