Mobile Suit Gundam – The Movie

Starting from last July 12th and for a limited time, the film trilogy ofwhich summarizes and improves the First series of the franchise, is available for free on YouTube for a limited time. On the channel ofit is in fact possible to find a playlist with the three films in the original language and with English subtitles. We remind you that the films are also available in Italy on home video Dynit with Italian dubbing, but also on Netflix And Crunchyroll in original language. This trilogy is an excellent starting point for anyone who intends to approach the events of Gundam starting from the Universal Century and its origins.

Source: Gundam.info