Gundam. info announces that in two days the trilogy of cinematic films of the First series Of Mobile Suit Gundamdirected by Yoshiyuki Tomino. The three films summarize the events of the television version, correcting, expanding and improving some portions of the story, especially in the concluding chapter.

The three films will be available starting June 16 at 13:00on a daily basis, with Japanese audio and subtitles in various languages, including unfortunately Italian is not included. The trilogy itself, however, is available at Netflix subtitled and on Prime Videos dubbed into our language. We don’t yet know how long the films will remain available for free-to-air viewing on YouTube, given that the Gundam.info periodically offers films, TV series and OVAs from the Gundam universe in rotation.

Below you will find links to each of the videos in question.

Mobile Suit Gundam I (from 16 June)

In the year 0079 of the Universal Century, the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon has reached a stalemate. However, when Zeon learns of the new Federation mobile suits being developed in space colony Side 7, Char Aznable launches an attack to destroy them. A boy named Amuro Ray finds himself drawn into the conflict when he becomes the unwilling pilot of the Federation’s new mobile suit, the Gundam.

The war between the Federation and Zeon continues on Earth. Gundam pilot Amuro Ray begins to understand the true horrors of war after a deadly confrontation with Zeon ace Ramba Ral and his Gouf mobile suit. As friends and comrades fall in battle, Amuro must find the will to overcome the pain and move forward.

With the conflict between the Federation and Zeon nearing its conclusion, the battlefield shifts to space. Gundam pilot Amuro Ray begins to realize Newtype’s abilities, but before he does he must face the formidable Char Aznable and experience a fateful encounter with the mysterious Lalah. Who will stand? The exciting finale to this historic series!

Source: Gundam. info