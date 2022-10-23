Gundam.info continues to give joys not only to all the historical fans of the franchise Mobile Suit Gundam, but also to all the fans who have recently approached and are looking for things to watch. Through the appropriate official YouTube channelthe much appreciated was recently added for free viewing Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Teamavailable with Japanese audio and with English, Korean and Chinese subtitles.

Released in 1996 and lasted until 1999, Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team it’s a series OVA (Original Video Animation) directed by Takeyuki Kandawith character design by Toshihiro Kawamoto and mechanical design by Kunio Okawara, Hajime KatokiAnd Kimitoshi Yamane.

Source: Gundam.info Street Gundam News