BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks has shared the first official teaser for MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: Silver Phantomthe device-exclusive CGI animated feature film Meta Quest.
From this teaser we learn that the film will be set in the year UC 0096the same one in which the series is set Gundam Unicorn. Below the video, the official list of staff members.
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: Silver Phantom – Teaser
Planning: SUNRISE
Distribution: ASTREA
'Mobile Suit Gundam' original concept Hajime Yatate & Yoshiyuki Tomino
Director: Kenichi: Suzuki
Scriptwriter: Ryoji Sekinishi
Character Designer: Tsukasa Kotobuki
Mechanical Designer: Mika Akitaka
Music Composer: Yoshiya Ikeda
Sound Director: Sadayoshi Fujino
Interactive Designers: Ferdinand Dervieux
Technical Artist Director: Gaël Chaize
CG Animation Director: Naoki Yamamoto
an ATLAS Ⅴ & BANDAI NAMCO FILMWORKS production
Source: Gundam.info
