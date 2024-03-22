BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks has shared the first official teaser for MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: Silver Phantomthe device-exclusive CGI animated feature film Meta Quest.

From this teaser we learn that the film will be set in the year UC 0096the same one in which the series is set Gundam Unicorn. Below the video, the official list of staff members.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: Silver Phantom – Teaser

Planning: SUNRISE

Distribution: ASTREA

'Mobile Suit Gundam' original concept Hajime Yatate & Yoshiyuki Tomino

Director: Kenichi: Suzuki

Scriptwriter: Ryoji Sekinishi

Character Designer: Tsukasa Kotobuki

Mechanical Designer: Mika Akitaka

Music Composer: Yoshiya Ikeda

Sound Director: Sadayoshi Fujino

Interactive Designers: Ferdinand Dervieux

Technical Artist Director: Gaël Chaize

CG Animation Director: Naoki Yamamoto

an ATLAS Ⅴ & BANDAI NAMCO FILMWORKS production

Source: Gundam.info