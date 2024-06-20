Cosmic Era, year 75. With the aim of maintaining the peace undermined by independence movements and the aggressions of Blue Cosmos, the organization called is founded COMPASSwith Lacus Clyne as the first President. As members of COMPASS, Kira, Shinn and their companions intervene on Earth and in space to quell conflicts. However, one day, the newly formed independent kingdom of Foundation proposes a joint operation to stop the leader of Blue Cosmos once and for all. What will be the true plans of Foundation and their mysterious representative, Orphee Lam Tao? And why is the latter so attracted to Lacus?

I landed in Tokyo just last January 26thday on which Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM debuted in Japanese cinemas. This is where the passion of a fan who follows the events of Kira and Athrun since 2002, the year in which the first series of Gundam SEED debuted on Japanese television networks. And it’s been since 2005, ever since Gundam SEED DESTINY it was concluded that, together with fans from all over the world, I eagerly await the arrival of a sequel to this story. A film that has finally arrived almost twenty years after its first announcement, following some complications in production, from illness to the death of the screenwriter Chiaki Morosawato the desire of BANDAI to experiment with new narrative universes for Gundam. On the eve of the film’s arrival on Italian cinema screens (and who would have ever thought?) here I am finally talking to you about Gundam SEED FREEDOMthe highest-grossing film in the entire White Mobile Suit franchise.

ATTENTION! The review may contain some slight spoilers, I recommend you read it only after having seen the film or if you are not particularly susceptible to possible spoilers.

Original title: 機動戦士ガンダムSEED FREEDOM (Kidō Senshi Gundam SEED FREEDOM)

English title: Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM

Japanese release: January 26, 2024



Italian release: June 22, 2024



Platform: Cinema

Type: Sci-Fi, Mecha

Duration: 126 minutes

Animation studio: Sunrise

Adapted from: original work

Tongue: Japanese We reviewed Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM by personally going to the TOHO Cinema in Ikebukuro, Tokyo.

About a year has passed since the end of the second conflict between PLANT and theEarth Allianceat the end of which Kira Yamato He defeated Gilbert Dullindalleader of the armed forces of ZAFTputting an end to his Destiny Plan. While Athrun remained at Orb alongside Cagalliworking as a secret agent, Kira and Lacus founded COMPASSengaging within it Shinn Asuka, Lunamaria Hawke And Agnes Giebenraththe ace known as “Moonlight Valkyrie” who attended the same military academy as them.

At the opening of the film we see Kira, in the role of commander, aboard the new one Rising Freedom Gundamaccompanied by Shinn who instead pilots theImmortal Justice instead of Athrun. Their mission is to counter attacks by Blue Cosmos terrorists on Earth. Lacus’s desire is to restore peace and free Kira from an increasingly heavy burden on her shoulders. Together, the two decide to accept the Foundation’s proposal, so they go to discuss with their leaders. Awaiting them, however, they find a rather strange welcome, and Kira’s forebodings seem to have some foundation.

I don’t want to lose desire

In the two hours that form Gundam SEED FREEDOM we will see a first part which mainly serves to make sense of all the action that we will see in the second, which during my first viewing at TOHO Cinema in Ikebukuro I loved defining a “Temptation Island” set in the Cosmic Era. As we saw in the trailers, Orphee will do everything to take Lacus away from Kira’s arms, but he certainly won’t be the only one to fall in love and try to separate a couple, exactly as happened on the tropical island of the TV show.

There is certainly no shortage of twists and revelations capable of radically upsetting some of the cornerstones of the series (not without some inconsistencies that leave room for some doubt), but above all there is a lot, a lot of irons in the fire for those who love battles between Mobile Suits, which will not fail to surprise us with a parade of shiny brand new units and welcome returns that will make you scream at the screen. Several funny and fanservice-filled scenes were also included in the film which made even the very silent Japanese audience burst out laughing, even becoming viral online in the form of memes.

Unfortunately, not all the characters in the cast find their rightful place in the filmand some of the most beloved protagonists manage to carve out only a few scenes within the entire film. Fukudahowever, found a way to fit in some small appearances of minor characters, making the viewer understand in some way what their fates were after the end of the two TV series. As always though, being Gundam a cross-media project, some events preceding the film were narrated in the form of novels distributed in Japanese cinemas or on other occasions, but Fukuda assured that there will be other opportunities to narrate some important events, such as the case of the theft of the Strike Freedom original that is only briefly mentioned in the film.

Just one way to Freedom

With a mix of traditional animation for the characters and predominantly CGI for the mecha, Gundam SEED FREEDOM reaches levels never seen before for the franchiseeven surpassing the visual quality of the two previous feature films, Cucuruz Doan Island And Hathaway. Not to mention that, when compared with the television series of SEED And SEED DESTINYas well as with the ONA STARGAZER, the difference is truly abysmal. Although some design choices, such as the conspicuous lips of the female characters, have caused fans to discuss, there is nothing that compromises the viewing of the film in any way. Almost the entire cast of voice actors is returning from the two TV series, with the exception of Naomi Shindōwhich gives up the role of Cagalli Yula Athha to Nanako Mori, and personally I still struggle to get used to it, even though she fell into the character’s shoes in an impeccable manner. Back too Hōko Kuwashimavoice of Flay Allster And Stellar Loussierwho this time plays the newcomer Agnes.

A great strong point is the masterful soundtrack by Toshihiko Sahashi, which reworks the most famous songs from the TV series in an orchestral version, adding new ones, perfectly fitting with the themes of the film. However, the strong point of this narrative universe of Gundam has always been the presence of sung songs and in addition to the already well-known songs “FREEDOM” Of Takanori Nishikawa and Tetsuya Komuroopening track and “SARIGIWA NO ROMANTICS” from the See Saw as a closing song, we also find an insert song signed by Mika Nakashima,”Bōkyō”. But they certainly won’t be the only songs, given that in the film’s key scene you can open your tear ducts, as I did, to the notes of a very nostalgic song – but I don’t want to reveal anything else to you.

Who do we recommend Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM to?

The film which continues the events of Kira and co is certainly recommended to those who have already had the opportunity to see the two TV series Gundam SEED And Gundam SEED DESTINY, especially to those who, like me, have been waiting for this film for so many years. For all those who have not yet seen them, the two series have been made available for free on the YouTube channel Gundam.infowith English subtitles, and are also featured on Crunchyroll in the edition HD Remasters. Even if you have never had the opportunity to approach the franchise Gundam, however, you will have the opportunity to briefly understand the events narrated in the film after a brief smattering of the setting and the main characters of the saga. My advice, however, is to catch up on the two series before heading towards the cinema, where the film will be shown in Italy in the original language with Italian subtitles.

Visually spectacular

Exceptional soundtrack, with a few surprises

There is no shortage of comic relief and moments of pure fanservice Little screenplay for some of the most beloved characters

Some lightness and logical inconsistencies in the plot

Only two dates and 21 theaters for Italian distribution