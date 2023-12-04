













Mobile Suit Gundam Requiem the new movie in the franchise is made with Unreal Engine 5thanks to the collaboration of Bandai Namco Film Works with Safehouse Co. The first ultra-realistic style trailer was released with a duration of 1:31 minutes.

In addition, the trailer has the Netflix seal. It seems that we will have the title available through the platform that does not yet have a release date.

The franchise has been on screens for quite some time and has tried multiple animation formats, but this is the first time it has been adapted to an ultra-realistic design. The advance of Mobile Suit Gundam Requiem looks really neatit remains to be seen if the quality will be maintained throughout the film.

On this occasion we will be able to know how history developed from the perspective of the European Front. So we return to the past of the saga but with the most updated and futuristic format.

Source: Netflix

Director of Mobile Suit Gundam Requiem is Erasmus Brosdau (The Lord Inquisitor: Prologue) who collaborates with screenwriter Gavin Hignight (Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Resistance and Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). On the other hand, Manuel Augusto is in charge of character design while Kimitoshi Yamane is in charge of mechanical design. The music is in the hands of Wilbert Roget,II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty WWII).

What will Mobile Suit Gundam Requiem be about?

“This story takes place on the European front during the conflict that was called the One Year War – and which many fans of the saga remember from the first Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam released in 1979 in Japan – . The most interesting thing about the series is that we will see everything from the eyes of the pilots and people of the nation of Zeon.”

It seems that the new installment will bring us a very interesting change of perspective. Although the release date has not been formally announced, sIt is expected sometime in 2024.

