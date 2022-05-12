BANDAI NAMCO Holdings (which last month changed its logo and made some company changes) communicated the excellent economic results obtained by the franchise of Mobile Suit Gundam in the last fiscal year, which ended in March 2022. The company reported that for the first time, earnings exceeded i 100 billion yen touching the summit of 101, 7 billion (equal to approximately 783 million US dollars).

Since they are figures referring to the entire franchise, it is therefore the total revenues linked to all sectors such as animated series, video games and the famous GUNPLA loved and sought after by collectors. Currently the Gundam it represents 10% of the company’s overall revenue, which estimates a further increase expected next year of 119 billion yen (approximately $ 916 million).

It is a constantly moving saga that for more than forty years has marked the collective imagination, of which moreover recently BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And SQUARE ENIX they have filed a new registered trademark which we talked about in one of our articles.

