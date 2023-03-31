A new production of the universe of Mobile Suit Gundam silently joins the catalog of Crunchyroll. It’s about Mobile Suit Gundam Narrativealso known as Gundam NTthe 2018 feature film set in the calendar universal century after the events of Unicorn.

Unfortunately the film is only available with the Japanese voice acting and English or French subtitles. In the past the film had already been made available for us Italians on YouTube, temporarily, on the channel of Gundam.info.

Gundam NT is directed by Toshizaku Yoshikawascripted by Harutoshi Fukui — author of the original Gundam Unicorn novels — with character design by Kumiko Takahashiadapted for animation by Sejoon Kim. The mecha design instead is taken care of by Eiji Komatsu And Hajime Katoki. Below you will find the synopsis of the anime.

Mobile Suit Gundam NT – Synopsis

UC 0097one year after the opening of the “Laplace’s casket”. Despite the revelation of the document that recognizes the existence and rights of newtype inside the universal century, the structure of the world has not been altered as expected. The conflict later known as the “Laplace accident” both ended with the defeat of the survivors of Neo Zeon notice how sleeves. in their final battle, the two Mobile Suits equipped with Full Psycho-Frame they displayed a power that was far beyond human understanding. The white unicorn and the black lion were banished to avert danger from the consciousness of the people, who for the moment seem to have completely forgotten them. However, theRX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03who disappeared two years before, is about to show itself in the Terrestrial Sphere once again. A golden phoenix… called phenex.

