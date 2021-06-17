Starting today the page Netflix of the feature film Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, belonging to the historical saga created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, has finally been updated with the release date, the key visual and the trailer of the film, which can also be viewed with the Italian dubbing. We can therefore confirm that from the next July 1, release date of the film on Netflix, we will be able to see Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway dubbed in our language and among the voices it is possible to recognize Maurizio Merluzzo in the role of Kenneth Sleg of the Earth Federation. Unfortunately, even in this case we are faced with the choice of adopting the Italian reading of the term “Gundam” – not as it happens in Japan and in other countries of the world. (where instead it is pronounced GANDAMU, or rather Gandam).

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway is the first of three feature films for this project which aims to transpose Yoshiyuki Tomino’s series of novels into animation, which serve as a sequel to Beltorchika’s Children, a novel that serves as an alternative version to the film by Char’s Counterattack. It is set in the timeline of the Universal Century, the main saga that began with the first series of Gundam, and can be fully understood after watching the first series, Mobile Suit Gundam (or the three summary films), the sequel Mobile Suit Z Gundam (or the film trilogy) and the feature film Gundam: Char’s Counterattack (the Gundam ZZ TV series, set between Z and CCA, is unpublished in Italy). Chronologically, it is set in the year UC 0105, then after the events of Gundam UC is Gundam NT, but before Gundam F91.

At the moment you can see the Italian trailer by following this link, be sure to set the audio in Italian. It cannot be excluded that in the next few hours it will be uploaded to the Netflix Italy YouTube channel, as has already happened for other countries.

