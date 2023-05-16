Last April 28th Crunchyroll has made available the latest feature film in the saga of Gundamsthat is to say Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Islandd — remake of the lost episode of the First Series revisited in key THE ORIGIN from the same Yoshikazu Yasuhiko. However, between languages where subtitles were available the Italian was missingalready anticipated by Crunchyroll Italy but ultimately absent in the European distribution of the anime.
Starting yesterday evening Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island is finally also available with Italian subtitles. Probably the fans’ comments have been decisive, but many of them are not satisfied and ask for a voiceover in our language. Whether Crunchyroll decides to listen to them we cannot yet know, but in any case we can only hope for a profound change: for more than thirty years Gundam in Italy has been pronounced as it is written, unlike the rest of the world. Don’t you think it’s time for a localization faithful to the original pronunciation?
You can see Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island on Crunchyroll following this link.
Source: Crunchyroll
#Mobile #Suit #Gundam #Cucuruz #Doans #Island #finally #Italian
Leave a Reply