Last April 28th Crunchyroll has made available the latest feature film in the saga of Gundamsthat is to say Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Islandd — remake of the lost episode of the First Series revisited in key THE ORIGIN from the same Yoshikazu Yasuhiko. However, between languages ​​where subtitles were available the Italian was missingalready anticipated by Crunchyroll Italy but ultimately absent in the European distribution of the anime.

Starting yesterday evening Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island is finally also available with Italian subtitles. Probably the fans’ comments have been decisive, but many of them are not satisfied and ask for a voiceover in our language. Whether Crunchyroll decides to listen to them we cannot yet know, but in any case we can only hope for a profound change: for more than thirty years Gundam in Italy has been pronounced as it is written, unlike the rest of the world. Don’t you think it’s time for a localization faithful to the original pronunciation?

You can see Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island on Crunchyroll following this link.

Source: Crunchyroll