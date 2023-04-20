Launched in Japan in June last year, Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island is the latest film in the franchise sunrise And Bandai to land in cinemas at home, reimagining a filler episode of the first original series cut from the official international editions. Thanks to Crunchyroll soon it will also be possible for us Italians to finally be able to see it while staying comfortably at home.

The island of Cucuruz Doanset in the universal century alternative of Mobile Suit Gundam THE ORIGINwill be available in streaming, with subtitles in Italianstarting next April 28th for all Crunchyroll subscribers.

Directed by Yoshikazu Yasuhikocharacter designer and animator of First Gundam Seriesthe film tells of the mission of White Base on a mysterious island where some soldiers of Zeons. amuro, the pilot ofRX-78-02 Gundamsengaging in combat one Zaku, will eventually lose track of his companions and will be forced to stay on the island for some time. There he will be greeted by the mysterious Cucuruz Doan, a man who dedicates his life to protecting a handful of orphans who live with him. However, with the conflict between the Federation and the Principality in full swing on Earth and in outer space, war will not be long in coming to this peaceful island as well.

Source: Crunchyroll