BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And BB Studio have announced the release date for the PC version of MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2distributed via Steam. The official debut of the game on the platform is set for May 31 at 7:00 (Italian time). It is already possible to download the application to prepare for the official launch.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 is already available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and features over 350 Mobile Suits added over the years, usable across 17 maps based on the franchise’s most popular anime.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu