BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced a delay in the release of the version pcfor Steamfrom MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2the free-to-play title already available on consoles Playstation. The new launch window, originally set for this 2022, is now scheduled for a generic 2023.

A network test will be held early next year. Below is the message from the developers.

We sincerely regret that we were unable to conduct the network test on the scheduled date in April due to the high server load caused by numerous logins, which made it difficult to connect to the game and prevented it from saving correctly.

We have since investigated the cause of the issue and taken corrective action, and now that we have a chance to repeat the network test, we are preparing to reschedule it for early 2023. We apologize again for the long wait, we will continue to improve quality of service based on the feedback we received from users during this test. We will release more details on the network test schedule and content as they become available.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu