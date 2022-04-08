Ever since Yoshiyuki Tomino created Mobile Suit Gundam, science fiction and mecha lovers have found their point of reference, especially for those who sought a certain realism in robot configurations, at least at the beginning. All this, however, has rarely found space on a videogame level, with only very few titles able to return, at least in part, the epic of the One Year War.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 he tried, at least as far as the mighty clashes between the mechas are concerned. After the debut on PlayStation 4 and later on PlayStation 5, it also arrives on PC but without a precise date yet. But don’t despair: next week two open betas will arrive (from 14 to 17 April and from 21 to 24 April) to test the potential of this action.

Greetings Pilots! We’re announcing that Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 will soon launch on Steam! Be ready to experience the excitement directly on your PC! We will also be hosting network tests before the official launch, learn more below!https://t.co/YEbm89zZcp pic.twitter.com/ROAwIi3jnM – MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 (@ GBO2EN) April 7, 2022



The six-on-six battles are extremely flashy and adrenaline-pumping and with all the mechas built in the series. Of course, for years Gundam lovers have wanted a new generation game capable of returning, in addition to the action, also the drama of war and its protagonists.