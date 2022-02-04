The new arcade card game announced for Japanese arcades, Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base, finally has a date: February 24 of this year. The official site of Gundam.info revealed that it will officially arrive home by that date, but also that 65 arcades will preview it on February 17. A promotional card dedicated to the version SD ofRX-78-2 Gundam will be available until the 26th of the same month.

There of the game will include units from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Mobile Suit Gundam: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS And Gundam Build Divers Re: RISE. There will be two starter decks dedicated to SEED and IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS containing ten cards and a Bana Passport to save your progress.

Source: Gundam.info

