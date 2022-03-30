The assailants quickly dismantled the thing, put it in a vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction, reports said hna.de† The officials who set up and operated the camera reportedly did not notice the theft.

The radar control was on the verge and was active when it was stolen. According to the news site, the device cost 30,000 euros. Police in Bad Hersfeld, who likely own the equipment, are asking for tips from bystanders who may have seen something suspicious.

As far as is known, theft of an unobtrusive radar control along the road has been reported at least four times in the Netherlands, the last time in 2014 in Bloemendaal. Speed ​​cameras are also often destroyed, speed cameras are pulled over, set on fire, sawn down or smeared.

