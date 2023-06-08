In her lunch break, Laura Schulte, an employee at Engelke Optik in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt am Main, makes her way to customers in the retirement home or in their own four walls. She makes home visits to seniors who can no longer make it to her shop. In the luggage are a set of test lenses together with the trial glasses, in which the test glasses come, and a laptop. On it are prepared presentation slides with smaller and smaller letters. That is enough to carry out all the necessary tests on the go, according to her boss Jens Meurer, even less technology would be sufficient: “You can also do an eye test in the jungle with an elephant and throw a sheet over it as a screen.”

For six years, the optician has been offering home visits, at noon or after closing time. In the past, health insurance companies would have paid for more transport, but it is now difficult for many whose mobility is severely restricted to get new glasses. Each of the three branches makes around two to ten home visits a month, and they don’t charge any extra for travel.