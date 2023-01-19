Angelosanto: “In the recent past, a blitz failed for a very short time”

The arrest of Matthew Messina Money continue to discuss, for the mode and for the place where it was captured, in the center of Palermo a few kilometers from his refuge. To wipe out rumors of a “negotiation” for capture it thinks the commander of the Ros, which also reveals unpublished background on the arrest of the head of the mafia. “Who thinks atsecret agreements or even one agreed delivery – explains Pasquale Angelosanto to Corriere della Sera – humiliates the investigators and magistrates who have worked day and night for years to capture Matteo Messina Money. It is no coincidence that the prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia spoke of “mafia bourgeoisie”. The network that protected him is very tight. And let’s not forget that several times, in all these years, we have been very close at the capture and then we stayed cheated or betrayed“.

“Last Fridayon January 13, – continues Angelosanto al Corriere – when Mr. Andrea Bonafede confirmed one particular therapy at the clinic Madeleine we understood that it was Messina Denaro. But I only had the certainty when Colonel Arcideacono telephoned me and said: “We took it, he admitted to being him. We were there get suspicious because at certain times his family members they had anomalous behaviors. Suddenly they canceled commitments already made, they turned off the phonesbecame untraceable and therefore we thought that this could happen on the occasion of surgeries or anyway of medical care details. At that point we focused on health databases and we went on targeted goals. Just before the visit the real Andrea Bonafedand it was at his house. At that point we triggered the operation with over 150 men“.

