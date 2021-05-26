A few years ago the smartphones Flexibles were nothing more than futuristic promises made by some manufacturers. Until Samsung made them come true. In 2019 it became the first technology giant to launch on the market a folding mobile as real as it is functional, the Galaxy Z Fold.

If it stood out for something, it was because of its design. Its large screen could be folded and opened over and over again. Since then, the Korean brand has not stopped innovating. A year later the Galaxy Z Flip, a mobile that adopts the classic shell format and that when folded it fits even in the pocket of a tight jeans, and the Galaxy Z Fold2. The screen of this last device is composed of a glass capable of bending which, according to Samsung, is “thinner than human hair.”

For some users, design is a fundamental characteristic when deciding on a smartphone. “41% recognize that this factor was one of the main characteristics to decide their purchase,” says Miguel Ángel Ruiz, Head of Brand & Innovation at Samsung Spain, based on a study carried out by the brand. “In addition, 43% of these users consider that flexible technology is the future of technological mobility,” he adds. Precisely, aesthetics is what makes both the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold2 two exclusive models that turn heads.

The largest screen in a Samsung mobile

In the next decade, foldable phones will be the fastest growing in the high-end, says consultancy Strategy Analytics. The company predicts that in 2025 more than 100 million flexible mobile phones will have been sold and Samsung will be among the companies that “lead the way.”

The folding screen allows us to have more space for viewing without penalizing the weight or size it occupies when we are not using it. Fernando Suárez, president of the General Council of Official Colleges of Computer Engineering

The smartphones They have evolved by leaps and bounds in the last decade. They come with more attractive designs, better cameras, more battery, and bigger, better-quality screens. “Simply calling them telephones nowadays makes almost no sense,” says Fernando Suárez, president of the General Council of Official Colleges of Computer Engineering (CCII). Calls are just one of its many functions. Users “increasingly make greater use of mobile applications, web browsing or multimedia consumption.” Therefore, they demand improvements in terms of screen size and quality “without assuming that the dimensions of the device make it unmanageable or uncomfortable to carry in your pocket.”

It is precisely there where some folding phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold2 stand out.. The terminal has the largest screen ever seen before in a smartphone from Samsung. Open, it is 7.6 inches. “Basically it allows us to have more space for viewing without penalizing the size it occupies when we are not using it, nor the weight,” says Suárez. Closed, the Galaxy Z Fold2 has another 6.2-inch external display. “According to the study we conducted at Samsung, 48% of Galaxy Z Fold 2 users recognize the various screen formats, smartphone Y tablet, as the most outstanding feature of the product ”, highlights Ruiz.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 has the largest screen ever seen by Samsung: it is 7.6 inches when unfolded.

The terminal can be used both folded and open. Its large dimensions make it an ideal device to read, watch videos, surf the Internet, take photos, consult the gallery or use several applications at the same time. Because, if these mobiles are characterized by something, it is because they facilitate multitasking. The user can view a video on YouTube while checking the calendar and answering a WhatsApp. Phones with large screens also improve the experience when using email, according to Suárez: “The ease of typing and viewing simultaneously increases significantly.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: the mobile for making video calls with your hands free

79% of users of the Galaxy Z Flip highlights “the elegance of its design and comfort,” says Ruiz. “They are two very different formats created to respond to different needs of our customers,” he explains. Among the strengths of the Z Flip is that it can be stored practically anywhere and that, resting on any surface, it serves to make hands-free video calls. This evolution is possible thanks to the folding screen, which allows the terminal to stand alone, offering the user a more comfortable experience.

The terminal, available in gray or bronze, is held open at different angles as if it were a laptop. One of the most striking features is its split screen mode, which allows you to use both halves independently.

79% of Galaxy Z Flip users highlight its elegant design and comfort, while 48% of Galaxy Z Fold 2 users recognize the various screen formats as its main feature Miguel Ángel Ruiz, Head of Brand & Innovation at Samsung Spain

To ensure a positive experience, the tech giants take care of every last detail of the design of these smartphones. “They are very attractive phones due to the functionalities they provide, they maintain high usability even for people with small hands,” says Suárez. Every detail of the folding system is important, as the hinge forms the backbone of the device. Suárez considers that, in the case of Samsung phones, “it is a robust mechanism, but it remains perfectly hidden after opening the phone and offers a full sense of continuity between the screens that form a whole.”

Designing a folding system comes with multiple challenges: from how to make it stable without making the smartphone is too thick to how to prevent small particles such as dust and sand from seeping into the gap between the hinge and the screen. Samsung engineers have developed a technology called hideaway hinge or concealed hinge which uses nylon fibers cut to a micrometer height to repel dirt and dust. This system, which is the one used by the Galaxy Z Flip, is designed to withstand about 200,000 folds.

The Samsung terminal allows you to use both halves of the screen independently.

For companies like Samsung, betting on innovation is essential to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Promote the mobile as a work tool

Teleworking is especially important, the coronavirus has accelerated its implementation. If before the pandemic only 13% of people in Spain worked from home, with the expansion of the coronavirus this percentage reached 32%, according to the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound). 74% of users have turned to their smartphones to multitask, as indicated a survey conducted by Samsung of people interested in folding devices in the United States and South Korea. At this point, the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold2 models allow you to create and manage documents and emails with an ease never seen before in a smartphone.

In addition to viewing multimedia content or making video calls, the Z Fold 2 can also be useful for users. gamers. “For the players on-line, It is a versatile alternative that offers them maximum control of the game ”, affirms Suárez. Some titles require users to access walkthroughs –guides that indicate step by step all the actions that must be carried out in a video game— or information about the characters, maps, objects or puzzles. In these cases, terminals such as the Galaxy Z Fold2 they can even be used as a secondary display while playing on the computer.