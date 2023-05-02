The day Xiaomi was born, its founders shared a millet porridge, the cereal that gives the brand its name. Since that April 6, 2010, technology has not stopped growing. More than ten years later, he has built an empire and is the third brand that sells the most mobile phones on the planet, behind Samsung and Apple, according to the consultancy Canalys. Its terminals, before reaching the hands of users, undergo quality control with all kinds of tests: from being thrown from heights against a marble surface to rigorous folding tests.

Xiaomi operates approximately 300 labs in countries like China, Japan, Finland, and India. The company’s Science and Technology Park in Beijing, which opened in 2019, has 128 laboratories, covering more than 12,000 square meters and with equipment whose investment exceeds 91 million euros. EL PAÍS has visited one of them, on a trip to which he has been invited by Xiaomi.

The camera, under review

Xiaomi carries out tests with the camera of a mobile that moves thanks to a robotic arm. XIAOMI

To enter the laboratory, you have to go through a corridor with white walls with lights that form a hexagon. For a few seconds, you have the feeling that you are going into the future. But what is looming is the quality control that Xiaomi phones face before going on the market. In a room, dubbed the “camera lab”, a robotic arm moves forwards and backwards along a horizontal metal bar. He holds a phone that points its camera at a board with various shapes and images. “The arm moves forwards and backwards to control the distance of the shot,” explains an employee of the Chinese brand in charge of making the visit.

The mobile points to some colored squares on the board and a photo of three women with the aim of “testing the colour” and evaluating how the camera captures skin tones. To check the textures, there is also an image of marble and another of grass. On the sides of the room, some spotlights point to the board and simulate all kinds of lights —from interior to natural, through darkness.

Rigorous folding tests

Foldable smartphones will be the fastest growing segment of the premium mobile market this decade, according to the consulting firm Strategy Analytics. These terminals admit thousands of folds and are increasingly resistant. The folding hinge of brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo or Samsung is designed to withstand more than 200,000 closures. Or, what is the same, more than 100 closures a day for five years.

Xiaomi tests the durability of devices like the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 in the fold test lab. For this, a machine is used that opens and closes these mobiles over and over again automatically. In this laboratory, in addition to evaluating the resistance of the screen, tests are also carried out to control the humidity and temperature that the terminals withstand.

Mobiles that seek their own failures

In the stability testing laboratory, there are dozens of mobiles on the walls that they work alone. While some open and close apps over and over again, others do Google searches, type messages, or run the calculator. With these tests, Xiaomi’s objective is to verify that the mobiles work perfectly and detect possible incompatibility problems. If a phone passes the test that has been entrusted to it, the word pass (supera, in Spanish) appears on your screen. If not, the panel turns orange and shows some kind of code.

Launch mobiles from the heights

A Xiaomi employee inserts a company mobile phone into a machine, which holds it high up and then drops it hard on a marble surface. This is a common practice to check the durability of smartphones and find their “weaknesses”. “It’s a directional drop machine and you can drop the device at any angle and direction,” she explains. In her tests, Xiaomi launches the terminals from different heights, positions and speeds.

In the room, there are also other machines such as the steel ball drop. “Imagine this scenario. We come home and put the mobile on the table, where there are some keys, and it accidentally falls, ”she says. Replicating the conditions of some scenarios like this can be difficult. That is where this machine comes into play. “We use the reverse sink pattern,” explains the employee. The phone is placed on a flat surface and a steel ball is used to crush it.

A head simulator to test the audio

The mouth of this simulator acts as a speaker and the ears as a microphone. XIAOMI

The walls of the audio lab are littered with geometric sound-absorbing spikes. In the room, absolute silence reigns. “The noise is below 15.9 decibels (dB),” explains the Xiaomi employee. To get an idea of ​​what this means, a normal conversation might be about 65 dB, and typically a shout is 80 dB.

In the center of the room is a head and shoulder simulator that has a mouth that acts as a speaker and two ears that function as a microphone “to receive and process sound.” In tests, the phone is sometimes placed next to the ears to simulate a phone call, and sometimes in front of the face to recreate a video call. To generate a test environment as true to reality as possible, there are also some speakers that generate background noise that users encounter in their day to day. For example, those of a station, the supermarket or a factory.

From 5G to GPS

In the OTA Lab, tests are carried out simulating signals such as those of 5G or GPS. XIAOMI

Among its most visually striking laboratories, one full of blue spikes on all its walls stands out. It is the OTA Lab, whose initials mean above the air (air laboratory, in Spanish). It is designed to evaluate the transmission and reception performance of the mobile antenna. In it, all kinds of signals are simulated —2G, 3G, 4G, 5G or GPS— and tests are carried out to guarantee the optimal connection of the phone in any circumstance.

A mobile ready to deal with electromagnetic waves

The EMC Lab or electromagnetic compatibility laboratory is full of white and gray blocks on the walls that can absorb electromagnetic waves and prevent them from being reflected to interfere with tests. The objective of this room is “to prepare mobile phones against interference from other devices and in the complex electromagnetic environment of reality.”

Inside, there are two antennas: one for tests below 3G and the other for those above. To perform some tests, the mobile is placed on a rotating table. “The permittivity (its capacity to allow the formation and propagation of electric fields in its interior) of it is 1.1. That of the air is 1. This means that it is very close to that of the air, so in general it will have little impact on the test, ”explains the Xiaomi employee. Outside this room, a computer displays a graph with two lines: one gives data on international standards and the other on test results.

Xiaomi gambles everything on mobile photography with the 13 Ultra The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a huge rear module with four 50-megapixel cameras. Xiaomi The latest bet from the Chinese giant to captivate photography fans is the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, presented on April 18 in Beijing. The flagship has on its back a gigantic module with four 50-megapixel cameras, among which a one-inch main sensor with variable aperture stands out. The brand repeats its collaboration with Leica, the German camera manufacturer, to claim the throne of mobile photography. Equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery, the terminal will be available in Spain in June in black and green.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.