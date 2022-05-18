Mobile phones Finnish HMD, a manufacturer of Nokia phones, managed to break the five-year loss spiral

Back in 2020, HMD Global had a turnover of EUR 1.2 billion and an operating profit of EUR 32 million.

Nokia According to the company, HMD Global, which manufactures branded phones, has ended a year of losses.

The company does not accurately report its operating results, but it is slightly profitable based on unaudited data, says the CEO Florian Seiche.

“Our business has been profitable for six consecutive quarters and last year as well.”

He is particularly pleased with the development of turnover. It increased by 17% to EUR 1.4 billion last year. In the previous year, the business was disrupted by a coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of components, although this continues.

“Sales of our most important products, smartphones, increased by 41 percent.”

Market research company According to Strategy Analytics, HMD Global sold 15 million smartphones last year and its market share was rounding up to one percent. In all, 1.4 billion smartphones were sold worldwide last year.

The company’s phones are divided into three groups: basic phones, mid-range smartphones and high-end smartphones. The key markets are Africa and Europe. Middle East and the United States.

“We also have a good foothold in selected countries in Latin America and Asia. We are also targeting a market where the use of smartphones is relatively low and the Nokia brand has a strong position. ”

Last year, the company also unveiled its first tablet.

In 2016 HMD Global, founded in 2006, is based in Espoo and employs more than 700 people.

It has a worldwide exclusive right to use the Nokia trademark on mobile phones and tablets for ten years. In addition, HMD Global has licensed Nokia’s patented inventions.

Most of the company’s shares are owned by electronics contract maker Foxconn, network equipment maker Nokia, semiconductor company Qualcomm and software company Google.

HMD Global’s smartphones run Google’s Android operating system, which Nokia once rejected when it introduced Microsoft software on its smartphones.

In 2014, Nokia sold its loss-making mobile phone business for € 5.4 billion to software company Microsoft, which closed it two years later.